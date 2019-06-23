This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Orioles take the long route to loss against Phillies

June 27, 2003: In the third-longest game in Orioles’ history (5 hours, 41 minutes) the Philadelphia Phillies win, 4-2, in 17 innings at Camden Yards. A three-run home run by Jason Michaels off reliever Omar Daal wins the game.

June 27, 1985: The Orioles acquire Alan Wiggins, a talented but drug-troubled second baseman from the San Diego Padres, for two minor leaguers. In 2½ years here, Wiggins hits .256, riles teammates and rankles fans with his halfhearted play.

June 27, 1985: The Orioles acquire Alan Wiggins, a talented but drug-troubled second baseman from the San Diego Padres, for two minor leaguers. In 2½ years here, Wiggins hits .256, riles teammates and rankles fans with his halfhearted play.

June 24, 1960: Trailing 5-0, the Orioles chip away with single runs in the final six innings to defeat the Athletics, 6-5, in Kansas City. Clint Courtney’s RBI double in the ninth wins it.

June 28, 1956: Third baseman George Kell (.293) becomes the first Oriole selected by the fans to start the All-Star Game. Kell, 33, will go 1-for-4 and play the whole contest.

June 6, 1949: George Rhoden of Morgan State wins the 400-meter dash at the Amateur Athletic Union track and field championships in Fresno, Calif. His time: 46.4 seconds.

June 26, 1941: In the first boxing match held in Municipal Stadium, the largest fight crowd in Baltimore history (8,165) sees heavyweight Bill Poland knock out Harry Bobo in the eighth round. The referee is Billy Conn who, eight days earlier, lost a world heavyweight title bout to Joe Louis.

June 26, 1941: In the first boxing match held in Municipal Stadium, the largest fight crowd in Baltimore history (8,165) sees heavyweight Bill Poland knock out Harry Bobo in the eighth round. The referee is Billy Conn who, eight days earlier, lost a world heavyweight title bout to Joe Louis.

June 26, 1934: In a wild wrestling match at Carlin’s Park, George “The Greek Hyena” Zaharias storms the referee and heaves him through the ropes during his match with Joe Savoldi. Zaharias is fined $100 and suspended indefinitely.

June 28, 1919: The Orioles’ Rube Parnam pitches both games of an International League doubleheader against the Newark Bears, losing, 5-0, and winning, 7-5. Parnam also hits two home runs in the victory.

Baltimore Sun 2013 Heinie Reitz of the Orioles was featured on an 1894 baseball card from the Alpha Engraving Co. Heinie Reitz of the Orioles was featured on an 1894 baseball card from the Alpha Engraving Co. (Baltimore Sun 2013)

Birthday

June 29, 1867: Henry “Heinie” Reitz, Orioles second baseman who helped Baltimore win three National League titles (1894 through 1896). His 31 triples in 1894 remain tied for second best in big league history. Reitz died in 1914.

