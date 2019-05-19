This week in Baltimore sports history (May 19-25): Maryland-bred Bee Bee Bee pulls off Preakness stunner

May 22, 2002: “It was weird. I almost went for the cycle on the base paths,” Chris Singleton says after the Orioles outfielder is thrown out in separate plays at second base, third base and home plate in a 7-6 loss to the A’s in Oakland.

Chris O'Meara / AP Chris Singleton, right, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including one with the Orioles in 2002. Chris Singleton, right, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including one with the Orioles in 2002. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

May 24, 1989: Karen Hay, a softball pitcher for Brooklyn Park, strikes out 20 in a seven-inning, 10-1 state semifinal victory over Mardela (Wicomico County) at Upton Park.

May 19, 1975: Loch Raven right-hander Bob Stagge pitches a perfect game in a 2-0 win over Milford Mill, allowing one fly ball to the outfield in the Baltimore County contest.

May 20, 1972: Bee Bee Bee, a Maryland-bred colt and 18-to-1 long shot, wins the soggy Preakness Stakes at Pimlico before a record crowd of 48,721.

May 25, 1963: With his lacrosse team tied 6-6 with Army at halftime, University of Baltimore coach James McDonald announces his retirement, effective at game’s end. The Bees win, 11-9.

Baltimore Sun photo Fabius pulls away in the stretch to win the 1956 Preakness. Fabius pulls away in the stretch to win the 1956 Preakness. (Baltimore Sun photo)

May 19, 1956: Fabius wins the Preakness by 1¾ lengths over Needles, the Kentucky Derby champ. Fabius is the only offspring of 1948 Triple Crown winner Citation to win one of the big three races.

May 24, 1914: Chased in the fourth inning of a 9-4 win over Newark, Orioles starter Babe Ruth returns in the second game of the doubleheader to shut out the Indians, 1-0, in an International League game.

AP photo 1896 John McGraw played 11 seasons in Baltimore before going on to greater fame as a manager in New York. John McGraw played 11 seasons in Baltimore before going on to greater fame as a manager in New York. (AP photo 1896)

May 21, 1897: In a National League game in Cincinnati, the Orioles’ John McGraw grounds out and, returning to the bench, is plunked in the back by a throw from Reds first baseman Henry “Farmer” Vaughn. A fight ensues and McGraw alone is ejected. Baltimore loses, 6-5.

Baltimore Sun photo Dan Ford played 11 seasons in the majors, including his final four in Baltimore. Dan Ford played 11 seasons in the majors, including his final four in Baltimore. (Baltimore Sun photo)

Birthday

May 19, 1952: “Disco” Dan Ford, an oft-injured outfielder who batted .280 for the world champion Orioles in 1983 and hit a home run in the World Series off Philadelphia Phillies ace Steve Carlton.

