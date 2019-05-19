This week in Baltimore sports history (May 19-25): Maryland-bred Bee Bee Bee pulls off Preakness stunner

May 22, 2002: “It was weird. I almost went for the cycle on the base paths,” Chris Singleton says after the Orioles outfielder is thrown out in separate plays at second base, third base and home plate in a 7-6 loss to the A’s in Oakland.
May 24, 1989: Karen Hay, a softball pitcher for Brooklyn Park, strikes out 20 in a seven-inning, 10-1 state semifinal victory over Mardela (Wicomico County) at Upton Park.
May 19, 1975: Loch Raven right-hander Bob Stagge pitches a perfect game in a 2-0 win over Milford Mill, allowing one fly ball to the outfield in the Baltimore County contest.
May 20, 1972: Bee Bee Bee, a Maryland-bred colt and 18-to-1 long shot, wins the soggy Preakness Stakes at Pimlico before a record crowd of 48,721.
May 25, 1963: With his lacrosse team tied 6-6 with Army at halftime, University of Baltimore coach James McDonald announces his retirement, effective at game’s end. The Bees win, 11-9.
May 19, 1956: Fabius wins the Preakness by 1¾ lengths over Needles, the Kentucky Derby champ. Fabius is the only offspring of 1948 Triple Crown winner Citation to win one of the big three races.
May 24, 1914: Chased in the fourth inning of a 9-4 win over Newark, Orioles starter Babe Ruth returns in the second game of the doubleheader to shut out the Indians, 1-0, in an International League game.
May 21, 1897: In a National League game in Cincinnati, the Orioles’ John McGraw grounds out and, returning to the bench, is plunked in the back by a throw from Reds first baseman Henry “Farmer” Vaughn. A fight ensues and McGraw alone is ejected. Baltimore loses, 6-5.
Birthday
May 19, 1952: “Disco” Dan Ford, an oft-injured outfielder who batted .280 for the world champion Orioles in 1983 and hit a home run in the World Series off Philadelphia Phillies ace Steve Carlton.