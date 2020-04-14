Steve Pearce, former Orioles slugger and 2018 World Series MVP with Red Sox, officially retires

Steve Pearce, who spent 13 seasons in the majors with seven teams and was named 2018 World Series Most Valuable Player with the Boston Red Sox, officially retired Tuesday in an interview with Boston radio station WEEI.
“You know what? It has been a good run. I have 10 years in there. Right now I am officially retired,” Pearce said.
Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth round in 2005 out of South Carolina and made his major league debut Sept. 1, 2007. He spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh before bouncing around the league with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Orioles, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox.
He had three separate stints with the Orioles, batting .255/.337/.473 with 46 home runs and 122 RBIs across five seasons in Baltimore. His best season as a major leaguer came in 2014, when he hit .293/.373/.556 in 102 games with career highs in home runs (21), RBIs (49), runs scored (51) and doubles (26) to help the Orioles reach the American League Championship Series before they were swept by the Kansas City Royals.
In 766 career games, Pearce hit .254/.332/.440 with 131 doubles, 91 home runs, 303 RBIs and 290 runs.
After being acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline in 2018 for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal, Pearce helped secure Boston’s fourth World Series title since 2004 by hitting four home runs in a 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, including two in Game 5.
The Red Sox are being investigated by Major League Baseball for sign stealing during that title-winning season. After manager Alex Cora was implicated for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in November, Cora and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways. But Pearce said Tuesday that the investigation “is a joke to us."
"When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out we’re all going to be free.
“You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award. And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ ... We just want this to pass us. We just want to play some baseball. Another bump in the road, I guess.”