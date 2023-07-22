Shintaro Fujinami is ‘nervous’ after joining the Orioles. Teammates who’ve been traded before say that’s normal.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Irvin was thrilled when the Orioles traded for pitcher Shintaro Fujinami.

“I mean, 102 mph, averaging 99 out of the bullpen, that’s an exciting arm to have,” Irvin said.

But that’s not the only reason Irvin is happy about reuniting with a former teammate who he never actually got to share a field with or meet in person before Friday.

The Oakland Athletics signed Fujinami out of Japan in December, a month before they traded Irvin to the Orioles. When Irvin thought he was going to be Fujinami’s teammate, he spent 10 minutes every few days learning how to speak Japanese from an app on his cell phone, and he’s retained a few phrases.

“I was looking forward to meeting him at spring training before I got traded,” Irvin said. “Maybe I can put some of the Japanese I learned to good use now.”

Fujinami joined the Orioles on Friday, and in his first time speaking with local media, he was honest about what it felt like to be traded. He said through interpreter Issei Kamada that he was “surprised,” “a little nervous” and feeling “more pressure” as he joins the American League’s best team after coming from the majors’ worst.

He isn’t the only player in his new clubhouse to experience those emotions. Several Orioles have been traded at the deadline earlier in their careers, while many have been acquired by Baltimore at different points in the calendar.

Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami waves from the outfield alongside Danny Coulombe, right, before making his team debut against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. Coulombe, acquired from the Twins before the start of the season, knows what it's like to be traded. (Scott Audette/AP)

Perhaps no Orioles pitcher knows what Fujinami is feeling better than Yennier Cano, who joined Baltimore last summer as part of the deadline deal that sent Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins. The team is hoping to have similar results with Fujinami over the season’s second half as it did with Cano, a first-time All-Star, to begin the 2023 campaign.

“Initially, I think it’s a little bit difficult just because you’re coming from one organization and they’re like family,” Cano said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “That’s all you know for a little while. To completely start anew and get a fresh start, it’s a bit difficult at the beginning.”

Cano, however, wasn’t acquired to bolster the Orioles’ bullpen in 2022. He joined an organization still in a rebuild that sold its closer despite being in the wild-card hunt. Now, the Orioles are buyers. The trade for Fujinami, who made his Orioles debut Friday in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays by allowing a solo home run in an otherwise sharp inning, is the club’s first time on the buy side of an in-season prospect-for-player trade during executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ five seasons.

An Oriole who has experience being a deadline acquisition is Adam Frazier. The second baseman spent the first six years of his career with Pittsburgh, but after the Pirates struggled in the first half of the 2021 season, they shipped Frazier to the San Diego Padres for three prospects. He remained in the National League and former Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove was on the Padres, but aside from those two factors, San Diego and Pittsburgh shared little in common as new homes.

“I was doing the same thing for six years, and then you’re in a different place going to the yard every day,” said Frazier, who was also traded to the Seattle Mariners after the 2021 season ended. “It was a lot of adjusting. It’s kind of a whirlwind for a few days, a week or so, before you get your feet under you and settle into a routine when it slows down a bit. You’re going into a clubhouse where you don’t know anyone. It’s a lot, so it just takes a minute to settle down.”

While reliever Danny Coulombe wasn’t traded to the Orioles at the deadline, he does have experience joining them and pitching shortly thereafter. The left-hander became an Oriole on the final day of spring training when the team acquired him from the Twins, and he pitched in Baltimore’s second game of the season later that week.

Being on a new team wasn’t anything different for Coulombe, who has played for six organizations since he was drafted in 2012. His odyssey hasn’t made the moves much easier, though.

“It’s tough, because generally you have such a good relationship with the team you’re on currently,” Coulombe said. “But, also, it’s nice to know somebody else wants you.”

There’s also the logistical aspects: packing, finding a place to live, family arrangements and the difficult task of learning a clubhouse full of new names.

“Trying to remember names is almost impossible,” Coulombe said. “It took me about three weeks to get everybody’s name right.”

Orioles reliever Shintaro Fujinami, center, said that he was “surprised,” “a little nervous” and feeling “more pressure” as he joins the American League’s best team after coming from the majors’ worst. He isn’t the only player in his new clubhouse to experience those emotions. (Scott Audette/AP)

However, Coulombe said figuring out what his teammates’ names are was nothing compared to the urge to prove himself — an aspect of being traded that can be a double-edged sword.

“The hardest part is you really just want to impress your new team,” said Coulombe, who has a 2.70 ERA in his breakout campaign. “You have to really battle to not put too much pressure on yourself and just go out there and realize it’s the same exact game.”

For Fujinami, the same game he’s played professionally for 11 years — including the first decade in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball — changed when he joined MLB, from a different-textured ball to a new strike zone to different approaches from hitters. It can also be “a little overwhelming,” Irvin said, to have new information thrown at you when you join a new team, which Fujinami has now done twice in the past eight months.

The right-hander said he’s become more comfortable facing big league competition as the season’s progressed, an assessment that’s borne out by the numbers. He improved when the Athletics moved him to the bullpen and took another jump since the start of June, throwing more strikes with his triple-digit fastball and hard splitter.

“He’s had a really good month and a half, so whatever he’s been doing has been good, so hopefully on our end we recognize that,” Irvin said. “I know Elias did, that’s why we got him.”

Fujinami said he was “a little nervous” when asked about joining a club in a division race from a team on pace to lose 119 games. Irvin’s been there before, leaving the Athletics after two seasons as a reliable starter to join an Orioles team that owns the majors’ fifth-best playoff odds, according to FanGraphs.

“You get to be a part of a club that aspires to do something great and get deep in the postseason,” Irvin said. “Everyone’s working for the same goal. Everyone wants to win a World Series. I’m sure that’s his expectation, and I’m sure he’s excited. I’m sure there’s probably some nerves like there always is when you get moved to a new team, and that’s totally natural.

“All you’ve got to do is what’s made you successful, and I fully expect him to do just that.”