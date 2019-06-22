Pedro Severino's three-hit night as Orioles DH shows he's getting more comfortable at plate

Catcher Pedro Severino says he’d rather spend his days as the designated hitter when the weather gets hot, but he didn’t seem to mind hitting on a 60-degree night at T-Mobile Field in Seattle.

He had three hits and three RBIs Friday, keying the Orioles’ three-run first inning with a two-run double and and delivering two big singles while his team was staging a six-run comeback during the middle innings of a 10-9 loss to the Mariners.

The Orioles tried to end their losing streak in their second game in Seattle, but wound up losing their 10th straight, 10-9.

That comeback fell one run short, but Severino didn’t care. He liked the way his teammates were hungry to break out of their four-game offensive swoon on this road trip.

“Everybody just kept focused; kept focused and tried to help the team,’’ he said. “They got a (seven-run) lead and we don’t have to get frustrated. We just have to keep grinding and see what happens at the end of the game.”

The occasional DH role should help to keep him fresh, but he insists he would rather be playing behind the plate on a night such as Friday night.

“I really like DH in hot weather because your body is going to be warm all the time,’’ he said. “But to DH in the cold is really tough. Catching I like because I’m moving. My body always hot and ready to go.”

So far, he has been hitting in all kinds of weather, which isn’t bad for a guy who showed up this spring looking as if he was going to be a catch-and-throw backup to veteran Jesus Sucre or one of the club’s top Triple-A prospects.

Instead, he has been one of the steadiest hitters on the team and one of the best throw-em-out arms in the business. With the three hits Friday night, he’s batting .289 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs.

“He’s swinging the bat great,’’ said manager Brandon Hyde. “Now, that guy competes. When he in the batter’s box there is a presence and an energy. I just like the way Sevy doesn’t chase much and attacks the strike zone. He gives himself an opportunity. And he might get himself out at times by rolling stuff over, but there is purpose in his swing. There is purpose in his at-bat. He’s ready to hit and he’s only going to get better.”

