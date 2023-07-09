Orioles reinstate first baseman Ryan Mountcastle from injured list after monthlong absence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On the final day of the MLB season’s first half, the Orioles added back one of their top sluggers.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle was reinstated off the injured list Sunday morning after missing the past month with vertigo. Left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, a Baltimore-area native, was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Mountcastle.

Advertisement

Mountcastle, who regularly hit in the middle of Baltimore’s lineup, was the Orioles’ leader in home runs with 11 when he was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-June, but he was in the midst of a slump when he hit the shelf. Over his past 65 plate appearances, he was hitting just .158 with a .459 OPS and 20 strikeouts.

Manager Brandon Hyde later said it was possible Mountcastle was dealing with vertigo — the sensation that the environment is moving or spinning — before he started missing games for it. The 26-year-old went 2-for-15 with no extra-base hits and seven strikeouts during the road trip in San Francisco and Milwaukee before he was placed on the injured list. The slump plunged Mountcastle’s solid numbers to below-league average, as he returns to the majors with a .227/.264/.421 slash line with a .686 OPS.

Advertisement

Mountcastle began his minor league rehabilitation assignment a week after he was placed on the injured list, but it took him 19 days — one away from the maximum allowed by MLB — to be reinstated. He was hitless in his first four games, going 0-for-14 with six strikeouts. But in his final eight, he recorded a hit in all but one contest and went 12-for-40 with a double and a home run.

This story will be updated.