Orioles’ top draft pick Adley Rutschman reflects on first week of spring training

Orioles top overall draft choice Adley Rutschman said Wednesday that he has thoroughly enjoyed the first week of his first major league training camp.
"It’s been awesome so far,'' Rutschman said. “A lot of baseball. A lot of instruction. Just getting accustomed to everything.”
It’s obviously quite a switch from what the catcher was doing a year ago at Oregon State.
"It’s a completely different thing,'' he said. “We haven’t gotten into our season obviously yet, but so far the days have been a little longer, start a little earlier than in college. It’s a format that a lot of the guys who come back [to Oregon State], like Trevor Larnach and Nick Madrigal, they talked about kind of how spring training was going to work, so I felt like I was mentally more prepared coming in.”
Though Rutschman was the best player in college baseball last year, he said he had no trouble recognizing how much he still has to learn at the professional level.
“That’s just the sport of baseball ... constantly evolving,” he said. "As a player, I feel like you’re never going to be satisfied where you’re at. Hitting’s one of the toughest things to do, so you’re never going to reach an arrival point, per se.
“There are always things to improve upon and, if you ask Mike Trout, I’m still he’s still working on stuff.”