Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Former Oriole Eddie Murray, left, shakes hands with Allen Meacham Sr., 91, one of the original founders of James Mosher Baseball in 1960. Murray and former temmate Cal Ripken Jr. unveil a youth baseball field in West Baltimore named after Murray. The field will be the home for James Mosher Baseball, the oldest continuously operating African-American youth baseball league in the country.