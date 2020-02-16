Following breakout seasons, Renato Núñez and Hanser Alberto still looking to take the next step

Reliever Mychal Givens recovered enough from a bout of the flu to take the field for Sunday’s workout, but Hunter Harvey remained at home. “Hunter’s still a little under the weather,” Hyde said. “With this going around, we’re just trying to keep guys away who aren’t feeling well. He did feel better today than he did yesterday, so we’re hoping that continues so he can be out here in the next couple days.”... Hyde said he expects everybody to be in camp for Monday’s first full-squad workout. The only position players who have not already arrived at the Ed Smith Stadium Complex are Chris Davis, Stevie Wilkerson and Ramon Urias.