What they’re saying about the Orioles’ selection of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad

What analysts around the baseball world are saying about the Orioles’ selection of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft:
Jim Palmer, Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher and MASN analyst: A surprise but apparently, great power. Analysts compare him to Todd Helton , had a fabulous career.
Richard Justice, MLB.com correspondent and former Orioles beat writer for The Sun: In 145 games, Kjerstad put up video game-like numbers. He hit .332 as a freshman, .331 as a sophomore and was hitting .448 when this season ended after 16 games. He entered the Draft ranked No. 10 on MLB Pipeline’s list of the Top 200 Draft prospects — but Baltimore jumped on Kjerstad right after Spencer Torkelson went first overall to the Tigers.
Dave Sheinin, The Washington Post: The Baltimore Orioles, who owned the second overall pick — which, in a surprise, they used to take University of Arkansas center fielder Heston Kjerstad — have the biggest bonus pool, at $13,894,300. The selection of Kjerstad was likely a strategic, under-slot pick that would allow the Orioles to bank pool money to spend on later picks.
Kendall Rogers, Co-Managing Editor @D1Baseball: Heston Kjerstad has incredible raw power and can do it to all fields. He has improved his defense as well. There’s some swing and miss there for sure, but he absolutely hammers the ball.
Phil Elson, Arkansas radio broadcaster: This guy gave us so many great moments. Can’t wait to see what he does in the Big Leagues.
Andrew Scaglione, affiliate content manager & virtual sports anchor: O’s fans ... you’re getting a good one. Heston Kjerstad hit the ball as hard as ANYONE I’ve ever seen live. Absolute blast to cover for two seasons.
BSLOnTheVerge, a weekly podcast about the Baltimore Orioles minor league system: Wow! Welcome to the Baltimore #Orioles, Heston Kjerstad! The Arkansas outfielder slashed .343/.421/.590 with 37 home runs and 34 doubles in two-plus seasons. The lefty has big power at the plate. Let’s hope he becomes familiar with Eutaw Street.
Joe Trezza, MLB.com: Mike Elias met in person w/ several No.2 candidates this winter & connected with others later over Zoom, including Heston Kjerstad. The Orioles love his makeup, and that shone through during their virtual meeting.