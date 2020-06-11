What they’re saying about the Orioles’ selection of Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad

Richard Justice, MLB.com correspondent and former Orioles beat writer for The Sun: In 145 games, Kjerstad put up video game-like numbers. He hit .332 as a freshman, .331 as a sophomore and was hitting .448 when this season ended after 16 games. He entered the Draft ranked No. 10 on MLB Pipeline’s list of the Top 200 Draft prospects — but Baltimore jumped on Kjerstad right after Spencer Torkelson went first overall to the Tigers.