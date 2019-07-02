Orioles add Stranger Things, WWE theme nights to promotions schedule

The Orioles announced two new theme nights this season, which will take place on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a four-game series.

To celebrate the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the Orioles will invite fans to the Upside Down on Friday, Aug. 2, for the 7:05 p.m. game. The popular show follows a group of young boys searching for their friend who vanished without a word and discover secret government labs, portals to another world, and sinister monsters all in their small town. With the purchase of a special ticket package, fans will receive an Orioles Stranger Things bobblehead based on the character Dustin and a game ticket. Eggo waffles not included.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, fans are invited to celebrate WWE Night with two package options. With a special ticket package, fans can receive a limited-edition WWE “Walk with Elias” T-Shirt and game ticket. Also, as part of a limited VIP package, 50 lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet and take a photo with WWE Superstar ELIAS, as well as the Walk with Elias T-shirt, and a game ticket. Elias, also known as “The Drifter” has competed in Raw, Royal Rumble Match, WrestleMania 34, and most recently, SmackDown Live and is known as a musician who often uses his music to mock his opponents and fans with his coined phrase, “WWE stands for Walk With Elias.” In 2018, he was named the WWE Year-End Award for Breakout Superstar of the Year and is a two-time winner of the WWE 24/7 Championship.

To learn more about Theme Nights at Oriole Park and to purchase ticket packages, go to Orioles.com/ThemeNights.