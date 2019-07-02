Don’t miss Orioles players, John Means & Paul Fry, as they guest host at our Brews and O’s event!
Orioles add Stranger Things, WWE theme nights to promotions schedule

The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles announced two new theme nights this season, which will take place on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, when the Toronto Blue Jays visit Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a four-game series.

To celebrate the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the Orioles will invite fans to the Upside Down on Friday, Aug. 2, for the 7:05 p.m. game. The popular show follows a group of young boys searching for their friend who vanished without a word and discover secret government labs, portals to another world, and sinister monsters all in their small town. With the purchase of a special ticket package, fans will receive an Orioles Stranger Things bobblehead based on the character Dustin and a game ticket. Eggo waffles not included.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, fans are invited to celebrate WWE Night with two package options. With a special ticket package, fans can receive a limited-edition WWE “Walk with Elias” T-Shirt and game ticket. Also, as part of a limited VIP package, 50 lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet and take a photo with WWE Superstar ELIAS, as well as the Walk with Elias T-shirt, and a game ticket. Elias, also known as “The Drifter” has competed in Raw, Royal Rumble Match, WrestleMania 34, and most recently, SmackDown Live and is known as a musician who often uses his music to mock his opponents and fans with his coined phrase, “WWE stands for Walk With Elias.” In 2018, he was named the WWE Year-End Award for Breakout Superstar of the Year and is a two-time winner of the WWE 24/7 Championship.

To learn more about Theme Nights at Oriole Park and to purchase ticket packages, go to Orioles.com/ThemeNights.

