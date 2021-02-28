5 things to watch as Orioles begin spring training games begin

Spring training is taking place under unique circumstances for the Orioles, but that doesn’t change the fact that Sunday’s Grapefruit League opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates is a welcome departure for the players and staff from two weeks of workouts and will feel quite familiar once it’s underway.
There are rhythms to spring training, and the Orioles are following them so far. The pitchers are in great shape and being prepared for multiple innings. Everyone with over two years of service time is a leader, and Chris Davis is promising different and better things going forward.
The four-week calendar of games, however, will illuminate just what kind of team the Orioles will break camp with and who will be coming north when camp breaks at the end of March.
Here are five things we’ll be watching closely during the first week of games in Florida:
Another milestone on the comeback trail with Trey Mancini’s first game Sunday
Trey Mancini himself said this week that he’ll consider his comeback from stage 3 colon cancer complete on Opening Day in Boston when the games actually count. But it’s almost assured that Mancini will be fighting a losing battle to contain a grin Sunday as he’s putting on his home white uniform, hitting and stretching before the game, and standing on the first base line during the national anthem.
It will be nice that there’s a crowd, however limited, to recognize the moment for him. It will be nice for him to get it out of the way and get on with the business of preparing for the 2021 season. And it will be nice for the Orioles and everyone around Mancini over the last few years who supported him on his battle to see him on the baseball field in a real uniform a year after their worlds were shaken by his diagnosis.
How set is the outfield situation?
Two years of experience shows that the Orioles have their plans well in place in spring training and often stick with them, no matter how spring training goes. That’s why Cedric Mullins broke camp as the center fielder in 2019 despite a brutal spring and the likes of Austin Hays and Anthony Santander went to the minors. It will take a pretty big swing for someone to win or lose a job based on spring games, which even if they carry more meaning in 2021 are still not very predictive of the future.
But can a big spring from someone like DJ Stewart and a poor one from Ryan Mountcastle change how the team distributes playing time in the outfield to begin the season? What about if Hays or Mullins perform in a way that has to materially change how the team planned to deploy them in their projections? It’s all possible, but through two years, the only things that have really changed a player’s role in spring training with this edition of the Orioles is a pandemic-related expansion of rosters or a waiver claim coming in to reduce a prospect’s role so the prospect can go to the minors.
Are the veterans on minor league deals any good?
Last week, Hyde said veteran minor league free agents Félix Hernández, Matt Harvey and Wade LeBlanc would get into games in the first week to give the team as long a look as possible at where the pitchers are this spring.
That will be particularly instructive to see in person, because as Hyde noted, spring training statistics can quickly turn unrepresentative. Hernández and LeBlanc aren’t going to overpower hitters. But it would be a good sign, especially early in camp when pitchers are a little further ahead of the batters, if Hernández can cruise through two hitless innings with a bunch of whiffs the way he did in the 2020 spring opener pitching for the Atlanta Braves against the Orioles.
As for Harvey, the Orioles won’t be necessarily looking up at the radar gun on his fastball but will be interested in how hitters are reacting to the movement he’s trying to get on his pitches thanks to his newfound interest in pitch data.
“It’s going to be such a small sample from a numbers standpoint,” Hyde said. “I don’t think we’re going to be looking at numbers, but we will be looking at what their pitches look like, if they look healthy, the kind of swings that they’re getting from opposing hitters. I think all those type of thing are going to be important. … It’s not about ERA or that type of thing. It’s more about the kind of swings; we’ll be looking at the kind of swings opposing hitters are going to take off these guys.”
Who is going long on the pitching side?
No one will get more than two innings in a game in the first week, but pitchers who do get two innings in the first half of spring training will be indicative of the team’s plans for them.
The aforementioned minor league free agents will be prepared as starters. So too will presumptive Opening Day starter John Means and rookies Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin and Bruce Zimmermann.
They have plenty of swingman candidates to stretch out such as Jorge López, Thomas Eshelman, César Valdez and Ashton Goudeau. And that doesn’t even account for camp reserves such as Josh Rogers who are going to be required as depth both in the spring and once the season begins.
The Orioles’ strategy for how to cover the massive jump in innings required for the staff to cover in a full season seems to be to have as many starters and long-relief options at their disposal as possible. It’s far too early to really know how they’ll stack up on an early-season roster. This, however, is when we find out who will be in that mix.
How much oxygen will the Chris Davis saga consume?
Chris Davis was unspecific about all the things he wished he could do differently in the past as he was about the changes to his swing and plate approach that he yet again believes will return him to being a productive big league hitter in 2021, so this will be another spring of watching to see what it looks like.
Sadly, he can’t win even if things are different — however unlikely that is. If he looks like the Davis of home run king yore, all anyone needs to do is point to him being in that spot last spring and still having a terrible season to say that it doesn’t mean anything. If he doesn’t look good, he’s liable to abandon whatever changes he’s wanted to make. He’s done it before.
Davis’ decline has been so steady and so steep that it’s naive to count on things changing. But yet again, a team that’s so badly trying to bring attention to its young players and the core that will make up what they hope will be another era of contending baseball teams will have Davis taking up more attention than anyone else in camp.