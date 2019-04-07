Former Oriole Zack Britton catches up with superfan Mo on return to Camden Yards

As he often does, well-known Orioles superfan Mo Gaba visited with Trey Mancini and inspired another good performance in the form of his fourth home run of this young season Saturday.

What's new is how it extended to the opposite side of the dugout, even to the rival New York Yankees.

Mo, a 13-year-old Orioles fan who is battling cancer for a fourth time, was at Camden Yards Saturday and caught up with former Orioles reliever Zack Britton.

"I asked him if he knew who my voice was, because he memorizes all the voices," Britton said. "He was putting it together. He said, 'You're not on the team anymore, are you?' I said, 'No, I got traded.' And he knew right away who I was. That's cool for me, for him to be able to just recognize my voice like that. That's pretty cool stuff. I enjoy spending time with Mo whenever we get a chance. Hopefully I’ll see him when I come back again."

While Mancini and Mo have quite a connection, several other players, like Britton, Adam Jones, Manny Machado, and Jonathan Schoop have ultimately left the Orioles. Mo told Britton about how he wanted to still root for those players who enjoyed so many good times in Baltimore, and Britton told him that was OK, and that a good compromise was to just not root for him against the Orioles.

That's likely something that Orioles fans have wrestled with over the course of this season with a whole new roster and so many former fan favorites gone. Giving such clearance was the least Britton could do to someone who continues to influence him in his new stop in New York.

"Mo has been here for a long time and supported us, and it's good to get back here and see him," Britton said. "He's going through a lot, and it's crazy how positive he is with everything he's gone through. I think this is his fourth time battling cancer, but all the stories you read, not just from baseball.

"I was reading an article from him at his elementary school a few years ago and he did something for the officer that works at the school. He's a great kid. I don't think I would be as positive and upbeat as he is considering his circumstances, and just helps us put things in perspective when we see him and how positive he is and supporting us. We just try to tell him as much as he's yelling at the TV and cheering for us, we're doing the same for him."

