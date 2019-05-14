Zach Pop, acquired in Orioles’ Manny Machado trade, undergoes Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Zach Pop, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in last summer’s Manny Machado trade, underwent successful Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery Tuesday, Orioles general manager and executive vice president Mike Elias announced.

Pop, 22, posted an ERA of 0.84 in eight relief appearances for Double-A Bowie before being placed on the injured list May 1. The Dodgers’ 2017 seventh-round pick out of the University of Kentucky, Pop is the Orioles’ No. 24 prospect, per Baseball America rankings.

The Orioles traded Machado to the Dodgers on July 18 for Pop, outfielder Yusniel Díaz, infielder Rylan Bannon, right-hander Dean Kremer and infielder Breyvic Valera. While Valera is no longer with the organization, Díaz (No. 1), Kremer (No. 9), Bannon (No. 23) and Pop rank among the Orioles’ top prospects.

