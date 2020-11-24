‘The odd couple’: College roomates Zac Lowther, Rylan Bannon excited to share Orioles’ 40-man roster

With the Musketeers leading St. John’s 1-0 in the middle innings of a Sunday rubber match, the Red Storm got the tying run to third base. A sharp one-hopper was hit toward Bannon at third base; he took the grounder off his neck but recovered in time to hold the runner and get the out at first. The Musketeers got out of the inning and finished off the victory, improving to 16-26. They won 16 of their next 20, winning the Big East tournament and earning the first of what became back-to-back regional final appearances.