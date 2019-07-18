One year after Manny Machado trade, Orioles prospect Yusniel Diaz finding his form at Double-A Bowie

“At one point, he had a leg kick. Then he didn’t have a leg kick. Then he wasn’t moving his foot at all. I think Keith kind of peeled that back and said, ‘Hey, listen, we’re going to stick with one thing that works and we’re going to build off of a foundation.’ If you don’t have a foundation at the plate, it’s going to be tough to be consistent. I think that was the biggest thing for Keith, to get him a foundation and then from there, kind of move the contact point further out in front of the plate so his power can play a little bit. He’s been pretty good recently.”