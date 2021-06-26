The Orioles’ young starters are ‘trying to survive’ the majors. Dean Kremer was sent to the minors to improve his chances.

“There’s no breather ever here, and there’s no days off, and nobody feels sorry for you,” Hyde said. “They’re going to come out and try to get you, and we’re in a tough spot. We don’t have a ton of starter depth. We have young guys that are trying to survive in the big leagues, in the rotation. And they’re facing offenses that are built to win postseason games, playoff games, and sometimes you take your lumps up here, and you go back down and try to figure it out, come back. It’s where we are right now, organizationally.”