The Orioles' first wave of young starting pitchers has arrived. Few things matter more to their rebuild.

“I thought that it was definitely a possibility going in that we would have some young guys here the second half of this season, or at least toward the end of the year," manager Brandon Hyde said. "And that’s how it has worked out, and we’re excited to really give these guys an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues right now and evaluate them. Kremer and Akin, so far, have really been impressive. Hopefully, Zimm does the same thing.”