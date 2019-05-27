Orioles trade RHP Yefry Ramirez to Pirates for player to be named or cash

Right-hander Yefry Ramirez, whom the Orioles designated for assignment Wednesday, was traded Monday to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named later or cash, the Orioles announced.

Ramirez had been with the Orioles organization since the 2017 trade deadline. In 2019, he made four outings, including a spot start against the Cleveland Indians in the wake of a doubleheader. He allowed four earned runs and 10 base runners across 3 1/3 innings in that start.

Ramirez finishes his Orioles career with a 1-10 record and a 6.07 ERA in 21 appearances, including 13 starts.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz