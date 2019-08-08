Orioles lose, 14-2, are swept by Yankees, who set major league mark for most homers vs. an opponent in a season

The Orioles haven’t beaten the Yankees since. In the early innings of his return to the mound after a two-week hiatus with a left bicep strain, Means looked much like the pitcher who carved through New York on that final day of March, then as a reliever and now as a starter. But New York ended Means’ return in the fourth inning and added on from there in an 14-2 victory at Camden Yards, marking the 12th consecutive time the Yankees have beaten the Orioles since that series-ending defeat.