Orioles rally past Yankees, 8-7, for first Yankee Stadium series win since March 2019

NEW YORK — For the first time since Brandon Hyde’s opening three games as their manager, the Orioles won a series at Yankee Stadium.
Rallying from a deficit that at three points was three runs wide, the Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, with a four-run inning that shook a spell of troubles with runners in scoring position and in this ballpark. The rubber game victory gave Baltimore its first series victory on the road against the Yankees since March 2019, their first three games of that season.
They had opportunities in four of the first five innings, but at 0-7 with runners on second and third base to that point, they were 4-for-30 in such circumstances in the series. Still, the Orioles (43-92) found themselves in the game as they entered the late innings.
Trailing 7-4 as the seventh began, the Orioles loaded the bases against left-hander Andrew Heaney on a hit-by-pitch and two singles, the latter from Austin Hays to account for their first hit of the day with a runner in scoring position. Rookie Jahmai Jones, who had replaced Ramón Urías in the field an inning earlier, doubled over Giancarlo Stanton in right field to score two. Jorge Mateo won a 12-pitch battle with Heaney, blooping a single in front of Stanton to tie the game. Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a single to left, the Orioles’ fourth hit in five at-bats in the inning with a chance to bring home a run.
The big inning at last erased a deficit the Orioles had been facing since the second inning after the Yankees answered Hays’ solo shot in top half with Gary Sánchez’s grand slam off Keegan Akin. As Akin settled in from there, Baltimore got a run without a big hit on Mateo’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly, but Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single the next inning pushed New York’s lead back to three.
Sánchez and Cedric Mullins exchanged two-run home runs in the sixth, with Mullins’ making him only the second player in Orioles history with 25 home runs, 25 steals and 25 doubles in a season, joining Reggie Jackson in 1976.
But the Orioles’ bullpen locked in after Sánchez’s second shot. Marcos Diplán recovered with three straight outs before Hyde turned to Tanner Scott, who got five crucial outs to send the game to the ninth.
Facing the middle of the Yankees’ order, rookie Tyler Wells, who has held the closer’s title for weeks without actually earning a save, finally did so by retiring Aaron Judge, Stanton and Rizzo in order.
Akin’s aching fastball
Akin had allowed five runs over 17 innings in his past three starts. Sánchez’s slam nearly matched that with one swing.
The second-deck blast came on Akin’s ninth pitch of the at-bat, all of them fastballs. Through the grand slam, 34 of Akin’s 45 pitches were fastballs, according to Statcast. The rookie left-hander mixed it up from there.
Akin ended his outing retiring eight of the next nine Yankees after the home run, throwing more sliders (17) than fastballs (16) among his last 41 pitches.
Around the horn
- First baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of Sunday’s lineup after fouling a pitch off his right foot in Saturday’s third inning.
- The Orioles have not announced any of their starters for their upcoming four-game series with the Kansas City Royals, with Hyde saying he was considering giving Matt Harvey and John Means rest. The Orioles will fill their open rotation spot with a Triple-A pitcher on the 40-man roster, Hyde said; No. 9 prospect Mike Baumann and No. 27 Zac Lowther fit that description.