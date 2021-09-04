Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

NEW YORK — The Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway.
After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
With two on in the seventh, one of which reached on his inning-opening error, Orioles rookie second baseman Jahmai Jones failed to cleanly field Gleyber Torres’ groundball up the middle to his right. Ruled an infield single, the Yankees’ first hit plated their first run, ending what would’ve been a second Orioles (42-92) no-hitter in 2021 with eight outs to go.
Right-hander Chris Ellis continued his transformation from spot starter to potential rotation fixture with five no-hit innings, but he needed a career-high 92 pitches. Left-hander Tanner Scott followed with a clean sixth against the middle of the Yankees’ order, retiring Gallo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in order. With left-handed hitters Anthony Rizzo and Brett Gardner due up, Scott returned for the seventh, but Jones’ error and a walk of Gardner prompted manager Brandon Hyde to call on Marcos Diplán with two on and no outs.
A right-hander who went seven outings into his career before allowing an earned run, Diplán largely did his job Saturday, getting a flyout and three groundballs. But two of them became hits, with DJ LeMahieu recording New York’s second knock with a swinging-bunt single to open the eighth. With no other late-inning lefty in his bullpen, Hyde brought on Jorge López, who largely struggled in Baltimore’s rotation but rapidly carved out a backend role after his recent move to the bullpen, to face Gallo.
Pitching for the fourth straight game, López got ahead 1-2 before Gallo laced a changeup over the right-field fence. He bounced back by striking out Judge and Stanton, at which point Hyde turned to Cole Sulser, a right-hander with extreme reverse splits, to retire Rizzo.
Their 3-0 lead erased, the Orioles went to work against Yankees closer Chapman in the ninth. Ryan Mountcastle reached on a drop third strike to open the frame, and Austin Hays followed with a single. With three hits and a walk already, Trey Mancini reached for a fifth time, loading the bases on a free pass. Chapman retired the next three batters, but Severino drive to left was deep enough to score Mountcastle.
Sulser pitched a clean ninth for the victory.
- Anthony Santander, who has spent most of the season managing a sprained left ankle, was out of Saturday’s lineup for what was a day game after a night game.
- Hyde said he will wait until Sunday to announce the pitcher who will fill Baltimore’s open rotation spot. It won’t be right-hander Dean Kremer, who was originally a candidate but pitched five scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday and won’t have enough rest to join the Orioles for a start early next week.
