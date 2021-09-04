Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

A right-hander who went seven outings into his career before allowing an earned run, Diplán largely did his job Saturday, getting a flyout and three groundballs. But two of them became hits, with DJ LeMahieu recording New York’s second knock with a swinging-bunt single to open the eighth. With no other late-inning lefty in his bullpen, Hyde brought on Jorge López, who largely struggled in Baltimore’s rotation but rapidly carved out a backend role after his recent move to the bullpen, to face Gallo.