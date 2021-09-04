Orioles lose to Yankees, 4-3, in 11 innings on Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off single after strong start by John Means

New York’s first hit came when Stanton took Means deep with two outs in the fourth, and the Yankees doubled their lead an inning later. But Baltimore answered with solo shots in each of their next turns at-bat. Nestor Cortes Jr., a former Orioles Rule 5 draftee, had his shutout line spoiled on Trey Mancini’s 21st home run. In the seventh, Jorge Mateo, who Baseball America ranked as the Yankees’ top prospect in 2016, homered off Jonathan Loáisiga to tie his first game at Yankee Stadium.