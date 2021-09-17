Orioles rally late, beat Yankees 3-2 in extra innings as Austin Hays’ walk-off single helps avoid 100th loss

Down to their final strike with the tying run on third base and their 100th loss looming, the Orioles enjoyed a stroke of fortune that usually only their opponents receive — a wild pitch to tie the game.
The Orioles were trailing 2-1 before pinch-runner Kelvin Gutiérrez scored to tie the game and send it to extra-innings, setting up a walk-off single by Austin Hays in the 10th to give them a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees Thursday before 20,164 fans who waited through the rain for a folk-rock concert from the Avett Brothers and an Orioles comeback.
DJ Stewart singled with one out in the ninth before reliever Clay Holmes got wild. He threw a pitch over catcher Gary Sánchez’s head to put the pinch-running Gutiérrez on third, and Pat Valaika advanced the runner with a chopper to the left side that marked the second out. Catcher Austin Wynns was down to his last strike when Holmes threw it to the backstop again, with Gutiérrez narrowly beating the throw home.
Cole Sulser pitched a scoreless 10th to give him two spotless innings of relief before, with a runner on second base, Richie Martin laid down a perfect bunt down the third-base line to reach and push Jahmai Jones to third.
The Yankees automatically walked Cedric Mullins to load the bases before Ryan Mountcastle struck out to bring Hays to the plate. Hays chopped a 3-1 pitch from Wandy Peralta over the thrown-in Yankees infield to snap a five-game losing streak for the Orioles (47-99), who at least temporarily avoided the ignominy of being the first team to 100 losses this season.
It came in a game where a pitching staff that’s been beleaguered of late kept things close.
Right-hander Chris Ellis looked destined for a short outing when his pitch count climbed quickly in the first and second innings. The impressive waiver claim allowed a home run to Joey Gallo in the second and a run-scoring double by Gio Urshella later that inning but kept his pitch count down in the middle frames to pitch into the fifth.
He allowed seven Yankees to reach — four on walks and three on hits — but only two scored, bringing his ERA with the Orioles to 2.82.
Dillon Tate pitched two scoreless innings of relief, Conner Greene had a clean eighth inning, and Sulser had a scoreless ninth to set the stage for a comeback.
Mountcastle sets rookie home run record
The Orioles had five hits and hadn’t scored when Mountcastle led off the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season, passing Cal Ripken Jr. for the most by a rookie in club history.
Mountcastle’s 29 home runs also tie him for the team lead with Mullins, who paced the Orioles’ offense with a pair of hits early.
Strikeouts pile up
Like Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. a night earlier, left-hander Jordan Montgomery set a career-high in strikeouts for the Yankees by punching out 12 batters. The Orioles struck out 45 times in the three-game series against the Yankees, the second-most in a three-game series in franchise history. They also did so April 5-7. The franchise record is 52 during a three-game sweep by the Houston Astros in May 2016.
Around the horn
Designated hitter Trey Mancini (oblique) and catcher Pedro Severino (groin) were both feeling better Thursday, Hyde said, but neither was in the starting lineup for the second straight game after leaving Tuesday’s loss with injury. … Left-handers Keegan Akin, Zac Lowther, and Alexander Wells will start the three-game series beginning Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.