Orioles rally late, beat Yankees 3-2 in extra innings as Austin Hays’ walk-off single helps avoid 100th loss

DJ Stewart singled with one out in the ninth before reliever Clay Holmes got wild. He threw a pitch over catcher Gary Sánchez’s head to put the pinch-running Gutiérrez on third, and Pat Valaika advanced the runner with a chopper to the left side that marked the second out. Catcher Austin Wynns was down to his last strike when Holmes threw it to the backstop again, with Gutiérrez narrowly beating the throw home.