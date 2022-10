Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton throws during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Browse photos from the Orioles' game against the New York Yankees on Sept. 30, 2022, at Yankee Stadium.