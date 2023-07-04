Orioles unable to hold early 3-run lead against Yankees, allow tiebreaking 3-run homer in 8th in 6-3 loss

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Danny Coulombe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — A Baltimore offense that was silent for much of the latter half of its latest homestand hoped Sunday’s eighth-inning rally would spark a turnaround. That seemed to be the case for the first third of Monday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

But the lineup’s inability to produce returned for the rest of what became a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees to open the final road trip before the All-Star break. Unable to hold an early three-run lead, the Orioles (49-34) are only three games above New York for the American League’s top wild-card spot.

The Yankees (46-39) plated four runs over their final two at-bats, rallying against three of Baltimore’s most dependable bullpen arms. With the Orioles leading by a run in the seventh, Mike Baumann left two in scoring position for Yennier Cano, who was a pitch away from escaping before an 0-2 sinker went to the backstop and evened the game. Danny Coulombe inherited a runner from Cano in the eighth and allowed another before hanging a sweeper to Harrison Bader for a decisive three-run home run.

Five of New York’s runs came via long balls. A day after he was among those snubbed of an All-Star appearance, Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells delivered a start that was in many ways the epitome of his outings in 2023. Over six innings, Wells allowed only two runs, coming on back-to-back solo home runs by Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka in the fifth. He nearly allowed another in the sixth, with Giancarlo Stanton’s drive coming a foot shy of clearing the center field wall. Wells followed that double with a walk, but retired the next two Yankees to finish off his seventh quality start.

Each of Wells’ 17 outings have lasted at least five innings, a mark only four other pitchers match. His WHIP, which rose to .902 with Monday’s seven base runners, leads the majors. His ERA fell to 3.19.

But he was left still searching for his first win against the Yankees despite Baltimore’s early offense. Coming off a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics, Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán began his night with another clean frame before three straight singles from Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías and Cedric Mullins opened the second and plated a run. In the third, Adley Rutschman followed Gunnar Henderson’s single with a double to deep left, scoring Henderson from first. Rutschman scored Baltimore’s third run on another knock from O’Hearn, giving the Orioles as many runs in three innings against Germán as they did in the final 28 innings off the homestand. They did not score over the game’s final six innings, allowing New York’s comeback.

Right-hander Chris Vallimont got the final two outs of the eighth inning in his major league debut.

Around the horn

All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and rookie infielder Jordan Westburg were both absent from Monday’s lineup after suffering injuries Sunday, with manager Brandon Hyde saying they are “sore” but “feel a lot better.” Hays bruised his left hip in a collision with Minnesota Twins first baseman Donovan Solano and exited the game. Westburg took a 101 mph fastball to the left hand with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, bringing home the winning run in Baltimore’s 2-1 victory. He stayed in for the final half inning, and Hyde said tests on the hand showed no breaks and Westburg was able to take batting practice, though the hand was wrapped.

Hyde saying they are “sore” but “feel a lot better.” Hays bruised his left hip in a collision with Minnesota Twins first baseman Donovan Solano and exited the game. Westburg took a 101 mph fastball to the left hand with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, bringing home the winning run in Baltimore’s 2-1 victory. He stayed in for the final half inning, and Hyde said tests on the hand showed no breaks and Westburg was able to take batting practice, though the hand was wrapped. Although first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (vertigo) has improved offensively of late during his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, Hyde said he remains day to day without a designated day to come off the injured list. After going 0-for-11 in his first four rehab games, Mountcastle is 8-for-20 with a home run in his last four.

Catcher James McCann, on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain, “feels ready to go” after playing in two rehab games with Double-A Bowie over the weekend, Hyde said.

This story will be updated.