Orioles' series opener in New York postponed due to rain; seven-inning doubleheader set for Friday vs. Yankees

“I like that we’re playing games that matter late in the year,” manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday afternoon. "I think that’s how you improve, that’s how you grow character as a team or build character as a team. I think that that’s what you play for all year, to play until the end of the season in games that mean a lot. For our guys to put themselves, even though this is a short year and a sprint type of season, for our guys have put themselves in a position to play this weekend in a series that matters, it’s a lot of credit to our players and how well they’ve been playing.