Orioles-Yankees game postponed Tuesday for second straight night; doubleheader set for Aug. 12

With a New York forecast filled with rain, Tuesday night’s Orioles-Yankees game was postponed an hour and a half before it began, the second straight meeting between the American League East foes called off because of weather.

Monday’s postponement will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday, while the makeup date for Tuesday’s contest will be a split-admission doubleheader Aug. 12 in New York.

Orioles right-hander David Hess will start Wednesday’s first game and right-hander Andrew Cashner will start the second, with left-hander J.A. Happ and right-hander Domingo Germán going for New York, respectively.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde met with reporters about 15 minutes before Tuesday’s postponement announcement, calling the status of Tuesday’s game “iffy.” At the time, with Tuesday’s game up in the air, he said Hess, originally scheduled to start Monday, would start one of Wednesday’s games but held off from naming a second starter.

“As our right now, we’re in limbo on what we’re doing, to be honest with you,” Hyde said.

The rainout, the Orioles’ fifth of the season, provided some clarity. After the team elected to keep Cashner in line for Tuesday’s start even after Monday, he instead will start Wednesday’s latter contest. Right-hander Dan Straily, who came into the series scheduled to pitch Wednesday, will start against the Cleveland Indians in the Orioles’ next series.

Both teams will get a 26th man for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Although the Orioles have yet to make an official announcement, left-hander Josh Rogers was scratched from Tuesday’s start with Triple-A Norfolk. Rogers, acquired from the Yankees in last season’s Zack Britton trade, allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Oakland Athletics on April 10, his only major league appearance of the season.

Hyde credited Hess and pitching coach Doug Brocail for their handling of Monday’s delay. After the 6:35 p.m. start time was pushed to 7:45, Hess and Brocail managed Hess’ workload in preparation for the start in case the game was called off, Hyde said.

“Him and Broc did a great job of realizing there’s still a lot of work to be done on the field, and he didn’t throw as many pitches as normal in his warmup, so it was possible to bring him back last night if the game did start at 10 o’clock,” Hyde said. “Fortunately, that didn’t happen, so he’s available to make a regular start tomorrow.”

Hyde said the decision to call off Monday’s game had as much to do with Yankee Stadium’s soaked outfield as it did with the forecast that said another wave of rain was coming in.

“I think the second time when me and [Yankees manager Aaron Boone] went out with the umpires and we started talking about the rain coming again, another band coming through, then it just didn’t make any sense to play,” Hyde said. “I think initially, when I walked out there, the field was not playable. It was really obvious the field was not playable at that point.”

Instead, the teams will play two games Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m., with the second matchup coming 30 minutes after the first contest’s completion. Wednesday’s forecast does not include rain beyond a light possibility in the morning.

Wednesday’s doubleheader

Orioles@Yankees

Game 1: 3:05 p.m.

Game 2: Approx. 30 minutes after Game 1

TV, radio for both games: MASN/105.7 FM

Game 1 starters: O’s RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.50 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (2-3, 4.36 ERA)

Game 2 starters: O’s RHP Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (7-1, 2.70 ERA)

