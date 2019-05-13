Orioles’ series opener Monday vs. Yankees postponed; teams to play Wednesday doubleheader

A rainy day in the Bronx caused the postponement of Monday’s series opener between the Orioles and the New York Yankees.

After a delay of more than two hours and multiple efforts from the Yankee Stadium grounds crew to dry the outfield grass, it was determined the field was not able to be played on, and the teams instead will meet for a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m.

With first pitch originally scheduled at 6:35 p.m. Monday, the Yankees announced a potential start time of 7:45. Although both teams took the field and prepared to start at that time, players left the field just before 7:45 as the Yankee Stadium grounds crew began trying to dry left field and center field with a combination of leaf blowers, brooms a pitchfork and an aerating machine. Periodically, umpires and managers Brandon Hyde and Aaron Boone met on the field to discuss the situation.

Wednesday will mark the Orioles’ third doubleheader of the season, with another scheduled July 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays after a rainout on the previous homestand. Left-hander J.A. Happ (2-3, 4.36 ERA) will start Tuesday for the Yankees, with right-hander Domingo German (7-1, 2.70 ERA) starting the first game Wednesday, though Boone didn’t name a starter for the latter contest.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.25 ERA) will start Tuesday’s game for the Orioles, with Wednesday’s starters to be announced.

