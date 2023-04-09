Orioles vs. Yankees, April 9 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson walks back to the dugout after grounding out to end the game against the Yankees. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles pitcher Mike Baumann pitches against the Yankees in the ninth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles pitcher Logan Gillaspie reacts after giving up home run to Yankees' Aaron Judge in the eighth inning. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 5-3 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementYankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after his solo homer in the eighth inning. Judge has two homeruns in the game against the Orioles. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Ryan Mountcastle, left, scores against the Yankees in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles center-fielder Cedric Mullins leaps over the wall to rob Yankees' Anthony Rizzo of a home run in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles pitcher Tyler Wells receives a new game ball as Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, right, reaches for a high throw to put out Yankees batter Giancarlo Stanton, left, in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementYankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates his solo homer against the Orioles with teammate Anthony Rizzo, left, in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Tyler Wells pitches against the Yankees in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementYankees starter Nestor Cortes pitches against the Orioles in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 9, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)