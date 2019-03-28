Here's the Orioles Opening Day lineup — and it has a defensive bent

After weeks of filling out lineups in Sarasota at spring training, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde’s first meaningful lineup for Opening Day has a very defensive bent to it.

Cedric Mullins starts in center field and reprises his leadoff role, followed by newcomer Dwight Smith Jr. in left field, Jonathan Villar at second base, and Trey Mancini batting cleanup as the designated hitter.

At one point in spring training, Hyde said the only real dictating force in filling out a lineup would be that his best four hitters would be in the top four spots, making it notable that first baseman Chris Davis is batting seventh.

Before him, third baseman Rio Ruiz bats fifth, and right fielder Joey Rickard hits sixth.

Catcher Jesús Sucre bats eighth, and Rule 5 rookie Richie Martin bats ninth and plays shortstop behind starter Andrew Cashner.

That leaves Drew Jackson, Pedro Severino, Hanser Alberto and Renato Núñez on the bench to use against the vaunted Yankees bullpen that includes former Orioles closer Zach Britton.

The Orioles open the 2019 season Thursday in New York against the Yankees. With the announcement this week that Mark Trumbo, Alex Cobb and Austin Wynns would be starting the season on the injured list, the 25-man roster became clearer.

Orioles lineup:

1. Cedric Mullins, CF

2. Dwight Smith Jr., LF

3. Jonathan Villar, 2B

4. Trey Mancini, DH

5. Rio Ruiz, 3B

6. Joey Rickard, RF

7. Chris Davis, 1B

8. Jesús Sucre, C

9. Richie Martin, SS

Behind starter Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees lineup is as follows:

1. Brett Gardner, CF

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Giancarlo Stanton, LF

4. Luke Voit, DH

5. Miguel Andujar, 3B

6. Gary Sanchez, C

7. Greg Bird, 1B

8. Gleyber Torres, 2B

9. Troy Tulowitzki, SS.

