Orioles' Opening Day game at Yankees on March 28 to be televised on ESPN

The Orioles' March 28 visit to Yankee Stadium on Opening Day will be a 1:05 p.m. first pitch and televised nationally on ESPN, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

With an afternoon start on what's being referred to as traditional Opening Day — the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners play the previous week in the Tokyo Dome — the Orioles will play three afternoon games in New York during their first road trip of the season.

While the nation will be getting its first wide-scale look at an Orioles team under new manager Brandon Hyde, ESPN might also be betting that the Yankees have a star like Manny Machado or Bryce Harper in pinstripes to complement their signings of Troy Tulowitzki and former Oriole Zach Britton.

March 28 marks the earliest date for a regular major league Opening Day. The previous earliest regular start was March 30 in 2003, 2008 and 2014.

The Orioles then travel to Toronto for a three-game set before coming home to Baltimore to face the Yankees again at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

While the Orioles' home game times have been available since their schedule was released last year, the rest of the league's home game times were released Wednesday, and reveal a unique anomaly about the Orioles' schedule.

With a weekend series in Boston also featuring a pair of day games plus an 11:05 a.m. start on Patriots Day on April 15, the Orioles have 10 day games in their first 17.

The full schedule is available at orioles.com/schedule.

