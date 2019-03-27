Don’t miss the Carroll County home show this weekend!
Sports Orioles

How to watch Orioles' Opening Day vs. Yankees

After a historically bad 115-loss season, the Orioles kick off 2019 under new general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde on the road against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Here’s how to watch or listen to the game.

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV: MASN2, ESPN

Stream: http://mlbstream.tv/baltimore-orioles-live-stream/

Radio: 105.7 The Fan

Forecast: Sunny, with a high of 57 degrees, low of 46

Starting pitchers: RHP Andrew Cashner vs. RHP Masahiro Tanaka

