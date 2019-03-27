How to watch Orioles' Opening Day vs. Yankees

After a historically bad 115-loss season, the Orioles kick off 2019 under new general manager
Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde on the road against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Here’s how to watch or listen to the game. Time: 1:05 p.m. Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York TV: MASN2, ESPN
Stream: http://mlbstream.tv/baltimore-orioles-live-stream/ Radio: 105.7 The Fan Forecast: Sunny, with a high of 57 degrees, low of 46 Starting pitchers: RHP Andrew Cashner vs. RHP Masahiro Tanaka
CAPTION
"I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
"I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
"I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)
"I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)