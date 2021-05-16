Bruce Zimmermann shines in long relief as Orioles rally past Yankees, 10-6, to end four-game skid

Having been optioned to Triple-A two weeks earlier after lasting fewer than five innings for the third straight start, Zimmermann returned Sunday after the Orioles (17-23) optioned infielder Ramón Urías. Entering with Baltimore trailing 4-2 in the second, he retired 10 of the first 11 Yankees he faced, with Aaron Judge’s fourth home run of the series accounting for the only blemish. Seven of Judge’s 12 home runs this season have been off Baltimore pitching.