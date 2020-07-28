Orioles to host Yankees this week instead of Marlins due to Miami’s COVID-19 outbreak

The Orioles’ home opener against the Miami Marlins won’t happen as scheduled Wednesday as four more Marlins players tested positive to COVID-19, MLB announced.
Instead, the Orioles will face the New York Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday at Camden Yards.
The schedule adjustment, which affected four teams, came as the league effectively paused the Marlins’ season to contain their COVID-19 outbreak that has now spread to over half of their clubhouse and could possibly affect the Philadelphia Phillies, who played the Marlins this past weekend and were supposed to be playing the Yankees.
Miami won’t play any of their scheduled games through at least Sunday, and the Phillies’ schedule is postponed through Thursday. The league said that additional rescheduling will be announced later this week.
“The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind,” MLB said in a statement, noting that even as the Marlins were allowed to play Sunday with four total positive test results that the proper response was taken, including contact tracing and quarantining.
MLB also said that no club besides the Marlins had registered a positive test for on-field personnel since Opening Day. The league said it conducted 6,400 tests since Friday, and that through last Thursday, 99 of the 32,640 samples (0.3%) had been positive.
“The difficult circumstances of one club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field,” MLB said. “We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.”
In making a decision Tuesday afternoon, the league is attempting to quell what’s been two days of uncertainty for the four clubs involved.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in an MLB Network interview Monday night that a decision would be made about the Orioles-Marlins game scheduled for Wednesday if the test results from the Marlins were “acceptable.”
Four new positive tests for the Marlins on Tuesday gave them 17 players and staff members with positive results, according to ESPN.
Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University in Atlanta, told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that if he were advising Maryland and the Orioles on how to proceed, he’d tell Gov. Larry Hogan to “send the state patrol to set up a roadblock … on I-95 and do not let the Marlins into your state.
“And if I’m advising the Orioles, I’d be advising them to pull every lever they can with the league office to postpone or cancel that series in Baltimore as well,” said Binney, who has a doctorate in epidemiology and has applied his expertise to sports injury and illness. “MLB should be the ones putting on their big-boy pants and making that decision.”
The Orioles, under this plan, would presumably resume their homestand after the Yankees leave with three games against the Tampa Bay Rays from Friday to Sunday. The Yankees return Monday for three more games before the Orioles go back on the road.
For the past two days, the Orioles have been passengers as baseball’s plan to play during the coronavirus pandemic reached crisis levels.
They flew into Miami on Sunday night after winning two of three games in Boston, only to find out that the Marlins hadn’t left Philadelphia to return home. The Marlins played Sunday despite signs of a COVID-19 outbreak in their clubhouse with a player reportedly testing positive Friday and three more Sunday.
The Marlins got more positive tests Monday and baseball quickly postponed their game. By the evening, the Orioles were already on their way back to Baltimore, meaning Tuesday’s game wouldn’t be played as scheduled either.
This story will be updated.