Orioles bullpen can't back up Alex Cobb's strong debut in 8-4 loss to Yankees in home opener

Brandon Hyde joked this week that he wanted to high-step down the Opening Day orange carpet like Deion Sanders on his way to the end-zone to show the sellout crowd what these fun, unburdened Orioles are all about.

He didn't, of course, but his team obliged Thursday by making as apt a first impression at Camden Yards as they could — by jumping out to an early lead, riding their starting pitcher into the middle innings and desperately trying to hang on through whatever relief was required.

Only this time, that lead didn't make it deep into the Orioles bullpen. Not even close. Mike Wright relieved Alex Cobb after 5 2/3 strong innings and allowed two hits before a three-run home run by Gleyber Torres put the Orioles behind in an 8-4 loss in their home opener against the New York Yankees.

This loss, before an announced crowd of 44,182 at Camden Yards, fits tidily with the six road games that preceded it. These Orioles might not be as good as their 4-2 road trip indicated, but they certainly are consistent. And on a ceremonial day in which everything from the Orioles legends in attendance and the orange carpet introductions felt familiar, this outcome — at least in the context of the season's first week — was not.

This loss broke from the season’s early patterns in a manner that dropped the Orioles to 4-3 on a mostly positive day at Camden Yards.

One thing that's evident with these Orioles is that they're ready to play when they're supposed to be, especially in the batter's box. Perhaps because it's when their best hitters come up, or perhaps because the clubhouse coffee is strong, the Orioles jumped to early leads three times on the opening road trip and did the same Thursday.

Jonathan Villar homered on the second pitch he saw to lead off the first, and a pair of walks by Trey Mancini and Rio Ruiz around a single by Renato Núñez loaded the bases and set the Orioles up to score more. The first run came on a balk by Yankees pitcher James Paxton. The next pitch after that was a curveball in the dirt that allowed a run to score.

By the time the Orioles' first inning ended with a Chris Davis strikeout — his first of three Thursday to extend his hitless run to begin the season to 21 plate appearances — they led 3-0.

Cobb gave the Orioles everything they could want in his first start off the injured list with a groin strain, using his split-change that he rediscovered in the second half of 2018 to mostly keep the Yankees off-balance. Home runs to Torres in the third inning and Gary Sánchez in the sixth were his only blemishes, and he left in line for his first win at Camden Yards since joining the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Wright, who was tasked with starting the process of piecing together the final 10 outs, didn't even get one. He gave up singles to Greg Bird and DJ LeMahieu before Torres' second home run of the day, and was relieved after a single by Clint Frazier. John Means covered four outs and Mychal Givens kept the eighth scoreless before putting two men on for Miguel Castro, who allowed a three-run home run by Luke Voit in the ninth, putting the game out of reach.

This has been the Orioles' way through this young season — roll with a reliever who's liable to end up in some trouble until he does, and, in some cases, simply hope he'll get out of it. Wright has been counted on in close spots before, but now has allowed home runs in his past two outings. Means has been effective both times he has pitched, and Givens and Castro might have the best stuff on the team.

Even as the Orioles won four straight, however, there were cracks, which the past two losses have shown. Their 6.32 bullpen ERA doesn't flatter, and neither did Thursday’s score.

CAPTION Sights and sounds before the Orioles Opening Day at Camden Yards game against the New York Yankees. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Sights and sounds before the Orioles Opening Day at Camden Yards game against the New York Yankees. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I’m not saying we’re gonna go 4-2 and win every series, but I like the way we went about our business," said Brandon Hyde when asked about his team's success so far this season. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I’m not saying we’re gonna go 4-2 and win every series, but I like the way we went about our business," said Brandon Hyde when asked about his team's success so far this season. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

