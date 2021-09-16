Umpire kicks Orioles grounds crew off the field in ninth inning of game vs. Yankees

The Orioles’ game against the Yankees on Wednesday night had plenty of must-see moments. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins’ leaping catch at the all to rob catcher Gary Sánchez of a home run. Orioles right fielder Austin Hays’ two home runs, the second of which gave the Orioles the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. striking out a career-high 11 batters.
What happened in the top of the ninth might trump all of it.
With the Orioles clinging to a 3-2 lead after Hays’ second homer, the Yankees got a lead-off walk, a single and a double steal to put runners on second and third and with one out. With rain starting to fall at Camden Yards, the Orioles grounds crew was waiting with the tarp by the first base line ... until umpire Tim Timmons signaled for everyone on the grounds crew to leave the field.
It’s unclear why Timmons made such a move. On the Orioles’ MASN broadcast, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer said he’d never seen anything like it at a baseball game. On the Yankees’ broadcast, former Orioles great Ken Singleton echoed similar sentiments.
Soon after, with the rain still falling, Brett Gardner hit a bloop single to shallow left field, driving in both runners to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, ending one of the strangest games at Camden Yards this season.