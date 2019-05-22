Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, Gary Sánchez continue assault of Orioles pitching in 7-5 victory

The formula for the New York Yankees’ eighth straight victory over the Orioles was similar to many of the previous seven.

A day after reaching 100 home runs allowed, the Orioles gave up five more in Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to their division foe, with Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez hitting three between them to continue their assault of Baltimore’s arms. Right-hander Dan Straily’s troubles at Camden Yards came in the form of six runs on four home runs in his four innings. He has a 12.09 ERA at the Orioles’ home ballpark.

With his fourth multihomer effort against the Orioles (15-34) this season, Torres has hit 10 of his 12 home runs in 2019 off the American League’s worst team. Sánchez’s fourth-inning solo shot was his ninth long ball against Baltimore as Wednesday’s game gave the Yankees (31-17) six straight games at Camden Yards with at least three home runs, the longest streak for any team at any ballpark in baseball history.

Torres and Sánchez have been frequent suppliers of those blasts, becoming the 10th teammates with at least nine home runs against a single opponent in the same season and the fifth pair of Yankees to do so. If Sánchez hits another home run off an Orioles pitcher at some point in the team’s eight remaining meetings, he and Torres would become only the second duo with double-digit home runs against a team. The other was Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig against the Boston Red Sox in 1927.

In their first six decades of existence, the Orioles allowed nine home runs in a season to only three players. They have now done so in each of the past four seasons, with Sánchez and Torres joining teammate Aaron Judge and Boston’s Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez in providing the dubious streak.

Torres’ 10th home run against the Orioles, which came off Gabriel Ynoa in the fifth, matched Trey Mancini for the most in Orioles games this season, while Torres and Sánchez have seven homers each at Camden Yards, more than any of the Orioles’ batters.

Martin hits first home run of career, first single of May

On Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia’s first pitch of the fifth inning, an 86.6 mph sinker down and away, Orioles rookie shortstop Richie Martin hit his first career home run.

Martin has struggled offensively while producing defensively since the Orioles took him with the first pick of the Rule 5 draft, with manager Brandon Hyde regularly sitting him against right-handers to give him favorable matchups. But Martin’s swing sparked a rally Wednesday, as Renato Núñez homered off Sabathia later in the frame to draw the Orioles within two runs.

In his next at-bat, Martin blooped a single into short right field. It was his first single since April 28; between, he went 5-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, the home runs and 14 strikeouts.

Browse photos of the Orioles' game against the New York Yankees on May 22, 2019 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Hyde’s challenge can’t overturn play at plate

The Orioles’ fifth-inning rally almost brought them closer to a comeback.

After sending a potential home run a few feet foul, Pedro Severino doubled, bringing Joey Rickard to the plate as the potential tying run. Rickard lined Sabathia’s first pitch to him up the middle, and Severino tested center fielder Brett Gardner’s arm. He was unsuccessful in doing so and was thrown out at the plate, but Hyde hurried out to challenge the play, claiming that Sánchez, the Yankees catcher, violated the home-plate collision rule. After a review, the call was upheld.

Rickard’s single came on what became Sabathia’s last pitch, and the Yankees bullpen pitched four shutout innings for the victory.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz