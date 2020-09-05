Orioles end 19-game losing streak against Yankees as Ryan Mountcastle paces 6-3 victory

The Orioles have never lost to the New York Yankees when Ryan Mountcastle is in the starting lineup.
Facing a pair of star Yankees pitching prospects, the rookie left fielder provided Baltimore with an early lead and tied the contest during a game-winning rally in the Orioles’ 6-3 victory in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. The Orioles ended their 19-game losing streak against New York.
The win also was the Orioles’ first over the Yankees at Camden Yards in 19 games, keeping New York one victory shy of matching the major league record for consecutive wins at an opponent’s venue.
Facing Deivi García, the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect per Baseball America who pitched six one-run innings in his debut Sunday, Mountcastle put the Orioles (17-21) ahead in the second inning with a two-run home run, his first at Camden Yards. As the inning continued, a pair of ballpark staffers combed the left-field seats in pursuit of the ball.
After the Yankees took the lead with three unearned runs off Jorge López, Mountcastle’s fourth-inning infield single flashed his speed but proved fruitless for the Orioles on the scoreboard. Through four innings, García allowed only two hits to Baltimore batters other than Mountcastle, the Orioles’ fifth-ranked prospect.
As Mountcastle approached the plate for his next at-bat in the fifth, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled García and brought in Clarke Schmidt, New York’s No. 2 prospect, for his major league debut with two on and two out. Mountcastle lined an 0-1 slider into center for a game-tying single, and Rio Ruiz, who homered in the night’s earlier game, followed with a go-ahead single into left. Pat Valaika completed the Orioles’ spoiling efforts against Schmidt with a two-run double.
With the game lasting only seven innings per 2020′s doubleheader rule, César Valdez followed López’s five innings with two scoreless frames to earn his first major league save.
Length from López
With the Orioles burning through most of their bullpen in the night’s first game, a 6-5 loss in nine innings, they needed López to pitch deep into the game. He did so.
Making his second start for Baltimore, López struggled with his commands but rarely let it impact his results. He threw a perfect first inning, with the three balls the Yankees put in play coming on a pair of 2-0 counts and a 3-1 count. A two-out infield single in the second accounted for the only blemish against him through two frames.
From there, most imperfections were those of his defense. Tyler Wade singled into left to open the third, and as he advanced on a wild pitch to Thairo Estrada, catcher Pedro Severino threw wildly into the outfield, allowing Wade to take third. Estrada ended the at-bat with a groundball, bringing Wade home.
Despite throwing only half of his 88 pitches for strikes, López issued only one walk. The leadoff free pass to Brett Gardner in the fourth seemed as if it would go unpunished after López retired the next two Yankees, but the Orioles couldn’t convert Miguel Andújar’s two-out grounder into an out. Third baseman Rio Ruiz bounced his throw to first, and Dilson Herrera, making his first major league start, couldn’t pick it, putting both Gardner and Andújar in scoring position. Erik Kratz scored both with a single into left, plating two more unearned runs.