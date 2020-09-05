Orioles end 19-game losing streak against Yankees as Ryan Mountcastle paces 6-3 victory

Despite throwing only half of his 88 pitches for strikes, López issued only one walk. The leadoff free pass to Brett Gardner in the fourth seemed as if it would go unpunished after López retired the next two Yankees, but the Orioles couldn’t convert Miguel Andújar’s two-out grounder into an out. Third baseman Rio Ruiz bounced his throw to first, and Dilson Herrera, making his first major league start, couldn’t pick it, putting both Gardner and Andújar in scoring position. Erik Kratz scored both with a single into left, plating two more unearned runs.