Rookie Dean Kremer dominates Yankees in debut, as Orioles take three of four with 5-1 win

But after that, Kremer was masterful. He retired the Yankees in order on nine, 11, and 10 pitches in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, respectively, and didn’t allow another base runner until a one-out walk of Luke Voit in the sixth inning. Kremer, though, got Clint Frazier to chase a slider with two outs for his seventh strikeout of the game to cap an impressive debut.