Orioles’ Cedric Mullins robs home run vs. Yankees to add another highlight to Gold Glove campaign

Pitcher John Means pointed out toward him with a large smile on his face, while Sánchez could be seen fittingly mouthing “Wow.” It was the most impressive rejection of a home run at Camden Yards by an Orioles outfielder since Hays robbed Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost exactly two years ago, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s denial of a potential Trey Mancini walk-off home run also a highlight at Oriole Park that year. In the final game of that season, Baltimore right fielder Stevie Wilkerson returned the favor, robbing Bradley of a go-ahead home run while tumbling over a short fence at Fenway Park.