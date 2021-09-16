Orioles’ Cedric Mullins robs home run vs. Yankees to add another highlight to Gold Glove campaign

Throughout his breakout All-Star season, Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins has put together a defensive highlight reel worthy of the Gold Glove Award that manager Brandon Hyde has been clamoring for him to get for two seasons.
Going forward, one play should be enough to secure his candidacy.
With two outs in the top of Wednesday’s second inning at Camden Yards, Mullins leapt at the wall to rob New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez of a home run. A crowd split between New York and Baltimore fans shared a brief silence before Mullins casually flipped the ball to right fielder Austin Hays, prompting equal eruptions of elation and disappointment.
Pitcher John Means pointed out toward him with a large smile on his face, while Sánchez could be seen fittingly mouthing “Wow.” It was the most impressive rejection of a home run at Camden Yards by an Orioles outfielder since Hays robbed Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost exactly two years ago, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s denial of a potential Trey Mancini walk-off home run also a highlight at Oriole Park that year. In the final game of that season, Baltimore right fielder Stevie Wilkerson returned the favor, robbing Bradley of a go-ahead home run while tumbling over a short fence at Fenway Park.
Mullins has been Baltimore’s most impressive and consistent player on both sides of the ball throughout the season, ranking as their leader in Statcast’s Outs Above Average and several offensive metrics. He is one home runs and two stolen bases shy of the first 30-30 season in Orioles history, though he already is the franchise’s first player to record 28 of each in a season.
