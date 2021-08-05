Matt Harvey continues strong stretch, but Orioles defense lets him down in 10-3 loss to Yankees

In Harvey’s fourth inning, after Anthony Rizzo snapped his second-half scoreless streak at 21 ⅔ innings with a home run, a pop-up by Aaron Judge that went 175 feet and had an expected batting average of .010 per MLB’s Statcast data fell in for a base hit between several Orioles and led to a second run off Harvey before he left the game after just 63 pitches and four innings, his ERA down to 6.13.