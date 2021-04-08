Orioles end Yankee Stadium losing streak, beat New York, 4-3, in 11 innings

The Orioles snapped their 12-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, with right fielder Anthony Santander’s throw home in the bottom of the 11th inning catching the potential tying run and giving Baltimore a 4-3 victory.
The win keeps the Orioles from going into Thursday’s home opener on the heels of what would’ve otherwise been a three-game sweep. Santander’s outfield assist prevented New York from erasing a one-run lead for the third time in the late innings, with Chance Sisco’s pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the 11th holding up as the winning hit.
Busy on the basepaths
The Orioles have understandably grown used to John Means being dominant into the middle innings. But even on a day he wasn’t, he managed to position Baltimore for a victory.
Far less crisp than he was in twirling seven one-hit innings Opening Day in Boston, Means limited damage. The Yankees managed at least two base runners against him in four of his five innings, but the only time they made it count was when they got a third, with three third-inning singles producing a run. But Means got slugger Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play to limit the damage beyond that.
With the help of Dillon Tate stranding the two runners he inherited with two outs in the fifth, that was the only run Means allowed. He has six straight starts allowing one earned run or fewer, the Orioles’ longest such streak since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer had eight consecutive outings in 1978. In that stretch, Means has struck out 39 batters in 35 ⅓ innings while posting a WHIP of 0.708 and 1.27 ERA.
In pulling Means after 4 ⅔ innings, Hyde tasked his bullpen with covering 13 outs. Tate and Tanner Scott combined for seven, getting Baltimore’s 2-1 lead to the eighth, and Shawn Armstrong got the first two outs of that frame before Gary Sánchez’s line drive to left escaped Ryan Mountcastle, putting the tying run on base. Gio Urshela followed by doubling on an 0-2 pitch, with pinch-runner Mike Tauchman scoring narrowly ahead of Baltimore’s relay to tie the game.
Hyde brought in closer César Valdez to keep the score even, and his did so, allowing an infield single before retiring the next six Yankees. But after the Orioles scored on an error in the top of the 10th, Kyle Higashioka flipped a game-tying single into right to score the automatic runner from second.
Mullin’ it over
Making his first start since 2019, Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon retired the first nine Orioles in order. But his second pitch of the fourth was a changeup down the middle, and Mullins sent it out to right-center field to add a home run to his excellent road trip.
The Orioles’ center fielder will take a six-game hitting streak, .480 batting average and 1.220 OPS into Thursday’s home opener against the Boston Red Sox. In Baltimore’s season-opening sweep at Fenway Park, Mullins hit .692, closing the series with a five-hit game that included three doubles.
Mullins and Santander’s home runs gave the Orioles two in a three-batter span after hitting only one in their first five games. The man who hit it, Rio Ruiz, had a fifth-inning single Wednesday that stood as Baltimore’s last hit before Sisco’s go-ahead single.
