Orioles’ bats silenced again in 7-2 loss to Yankees, club’s 12th straight defeat in New York

In a second consecutive lopsided Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, this a 7-2 defeat, rookie Dean Kremer labored through his 2021 debut and only needed to look at his counterpart for his inefficiency to be magnified.
En route to seven innings of shutout ball at Yankee Stadium, ace Gerrit Cole nearly pitched an immaculate inning in the third with two three-pitch strikeouts before an 0-2 double by Trey Mancini. He rebounded by striking out the next batter, Anthony Santander, on three pitches.
“He was on,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
An inning later, Kremer walked the bases loaded and left without recording an out in the fourth inning, having thrown 85 pitches.
The young left-hander had his bright spots, including getting out of a first-inning jam. He took a 109.9 mph line drive from Aaron Judge off his thigh as he loaded the bases with the first three batters, then struck out the next three to escape with no damage done. But in that fourth inning, Kremer said he “got away from my game plan and tried to place things and tried to be too perfect and went away from attacking the zone.”
Said Hyde: “The fourth inning he just ran out of gas a little bit. He escaped trouble there in the first inning, took a line drive off the hamstring, battled through that and put up a zero that inning — kind of a fly ball home run to [Jay] Bruce in the second, and he just threw a lot of pitches those first few innings and had a tough time commanding the baseball there in the fourth.”
Kremer was charged with three runs, two of which scored that inning with reliever Adam Plutko on the mound, while striking out five and walking four.
Plutko finished three innings with no further damage, while rookie Tyler Wells allowed a run in the seventh and Judge hit a towering three-run home run off Wade LeBlanc in the eighth to match the previous night’s seven-run total.
The Orioles, in turn, matched the previous night’s futility offensively, at least until the ninth inning. Cole struck out 13 in seven dominant, shutout innings, and the Orioles only scored once the game was out of reach.
Rookie Ryan Mountcastle legged out an infield single with two outs in the ninth despite a seven-run deficit, and after a close replay review upheld the single, Rio Ruiz snuck one over the right-field fence for the Orioles’ first home run of 2020.
Mountcastle and Maikel Franco had two hits apiece; the Orioles managed seven as a group.
Records come and go
The Yankees have won 12 straight home games against the Orioles, tying the club record against the franchise. New York also won 12 straight against the St. Louis Browns form 1926 to 1927.
However, the Orioles ended a rather dubious mark against New York with a two-run rally in the ninth. The Orioles had scored one run or fewer in five straight games at Yankee Stadium, the longest such streak by any team at the venue.
Take a big whiff
As the Orioles were riding high after Sunday’s win in Boston gave them a series sweep of the Red Sox, Hyde was largely laudatory of his bunch, but noted that their 15 strikeouts that day were too many.
Conditions have not improved on that front.
After striking out 13 times in Monday’s 7-0 loss, the Orioles fanned 14 times Tuesday. They ended the game with 60 in five games, the second-most in the majors, as Freddy Galvis struck out to end the night.
Cut down at home
The Orioles’ best and only chance to get to Cole came in the first inning when Cedric Mullins led off with a single, stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch. He was running on contact with Santander at the plate, and was out by a step at home when Santander chopped a ball to first base.