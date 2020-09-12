Dean Kremer stifles Yankees again, but Orioles lose 2-1 in 10 innings

After the Yankees struck for a first-run against him, Kremer once again showed the dominant form he displayed in his major league debut against them six days prior. A product of the 2018 trade that sent star infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kremer became only the second pitcher in Orioles history and their first since Tom Phoebus in 1966 to work at least five innings and strike out seven or more batters while allowing no more than one earned run in both of his first two major league appearances.