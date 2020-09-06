Keegan Akin shuts down Yankees, DJ Stewart homers twice in 6-1 Orioles win

Akin, making his second start after going 4 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, showed much of the same repertoire and plan against the Yankees on Saturday. He located his fastball, which hitters have a hard time squaring up, high in the strike zone. This time around, he used his changeup much more effectively, getting five swinging strikes on 19 changeups against right-handed hitters.