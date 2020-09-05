Depleted Orioles lose 19th straight to Yankees, 6-5, in game typical of 2020 baseball

They wasted opportunities to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth, seventh and eighth. Former Orioles closer Zack Britton loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but retired Santander and José Iglesias to preserve the tie. Hanser Alberto walked with two outs off Aroldis Chapman in the seventh and stole second but was stranded there when Pat Valaika struck out. After Tanner Scott stranded the go-ahead run at third in the top of the eighth, Valaika automatically began the bottom half at second, but the Orioles were unable to bring him home against Holder.