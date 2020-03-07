Unconcerned with roster position, Orioles’ Thomas Eshelman continues strong spring in 5-1 victory over Yankees

Even after a third straight strong spring training outing, this one coming Friday under the lights at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Thomas Eshelman didn’t allow himself to think that his time with the Orioles would stretch farther north than simply Sarasota to Tampa.
Eshelman supplied the first in a series of strong pitching performances for Baltimore in its 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees, the Orioles’ first defeat of their American League East rival at New York’s spring training home since 2017. A 25-year-old right-hander, Eshelman pitched the first three innings, with Luke Voit’s opposite-field solo shot the only damage against him.
Through three spring outings, Eshelman, who pitched in 10 major league games for the Orioles last year but was designated for assignment late in the season, has allowed two runs across eight innings. But he said his mindset in those performances wasn’t about making the Orioles’ Opening Day roster.
“Not trying to look into that too much,” he said. “Just trying to be myself and put myself in a good opportunity, so that’s all I want to do. I don’t want to look to make the team. I just want to get better each day and go from there. The more and more I look at that, the more worse I’ll get, so keep to myself with that and just get better.”
That thought process worked well Friday, when he retired the first four Yankees before a fastball to Voit leaked over the plate and he hit it out to right field.
“You play at Yankee Stadium, that’s gone anyways,” Eshelman said. “It’s all AL East, so if I want to pitch in the AL East, I’ve got to understand how to keep the ball in the yard. Just one to learn from.”
He pointed to his second matchup against Gleyber Torres as an example he did so. After a bloop one-out single by DJ LeMahieu in the third, Eshelman stranded the Yankees’ leadoff man at first by inducing a pair flyouts to center. That latter was from Torres, whose 13 home runs off Orioles pitching last year were one shy of the most by one player against any team in history, on another fastball to end Eshelman’s night. Miguel Castro, Paul Fry, Travis Lakins Sr., Dillon Tate and Chandler Shepherd combined for six scoreless innings behind him.
Although his 2019 campaign ended with being removed from the 40-man roster, Eshelman said that’s not motivating for his spring performance.
“I got a different view at it,” he said. “I’m not trying to do too much to put myself on the roster. I’m not trying to do too much to keep myself off the roster. I’m just kind of enjoying each day and enjoying my teammates, my coaches. I understand what it’s like to play at that level, and I understand what it’s like to play at the level in Triple-A, so just trying to enjoy time. That’s all I’m trying to do, and I’m not trying to play for something. I’m just trying to have fun with my guys on the field.”
Manager Brandon Hyde, who praised Eshelman last year with a comparison to former National League Cy Young Award finalist Kyle Hendricks for his low-velocity, control-based style, said Eshelman has earned consideration for a roster spot with the Orioles, even if he isn’t thinking about that himself.
“I think Thomas is pitching with a lot of confidence, and he’s pitching with something to prove,” Hyde said. “I feel like he’s made improvements from last year. I think last year’s experience has helped him out a lot, and I think he feels like he can pitch at this level. And he’s pitching like it right now.”
Dirtball
Eshelman took the mound in the bottom of the first with a two-run lead thanks to some help from Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez.
Orioles center fielder Austin Hays began the game with a hard-hit grounder that second baseman Tyler Wade couldn’t field cleanly, a leadoff infield single. He moved to third on Dwight Smith Jr.’s ground-rule double and remained there for two strikeouts, but he raced home as a wild pitch from Yankees starter Deivi García got past Sánchez. In the same at-bat, a passed ball allowed Smith to score, as well.
In the fourth, Renato Núñez reached when Torres throw from shortstop to first sailed high. He advanced to third on two wild pitches from David Hale, with some in the sellout crowd of 9,706 booing Sánchez for not blocking them, and scored along with Pat Valaika on Richie Martin’s two-run single.
The Orioles added an insurance run in the ninth on Mason Williams’ RBI single.
Around the horn
Trey Mancini is still dealing with the illness that made its way around the Orioles’ clubhouse and is day-to-day. ... Kohl Stewart (bicep), the lone free agent pitcher the Orioles gave a major league contract to this offseason, will make his spring debut Sunday. ... Left-hander Tommy Milone (left trapezius) threw a side session Friday and will be reevaluated Saturday. He will throw another side or live batting practice before getting into a game, Hyde said. ... Left-hander John Means and right-hander Alex Cobb, both candidates to start Opening Day against the Yankees, each threw a four-inning simulated game Friday at the club’s Ed Smith Stadium complex. ... Hyde praised Rule 5 picks Brandon Bailey and Michael Rucker after the Orioles decided to return them to their original organizations Friday: “I liked both guys. I thought they were both impressive. It’s a roster decision, but I think both those guys have upside. I liked both of them as people. I thought they both competed well in camp, and I wish them the best.”