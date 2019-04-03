Orioles add right-hander Matt Wotherspoon, designate right-hander Pedro Araujo for assignment

The Orioles designated reliever Pedro Araujo for assignment Wednesday, just over one week before he would have fulfilled his Rule 5 roster requirements and been able to be optioned to the minors. They replaced him by selecting the contract of right-hander Matt Wotherspoon from Triple-A Norfolk.

Araujo, 25, was selected in the Rule 5 draft ahead of the 2018 season but missed most of the year with an elbow injury. He had to be on the roster for 16 total days this season before he could be optioned to the minors. But after a rough spring, Araujo allowed a two-run home run in his only appearance of the season Monday, and didn't get another chance.

Wotherspoon, 27, was acquired from the New York Yankees in 2017 in one of the Orioles' many trades for international signing bonus slots. He has spent the past year and a half at Norfolk. He had a 2.20 ERA in 2017, and a 4.60 ERA in 39 games (12 starts) for the Tides last year.

That's where he was Wednesday for a workout when he was told to see manager Gary Kendall.

"He informed me that I was coming to Toronto tonight, but I wasn't positive that I was going to be activated for today, so I had to wait a little while to find that out," Wotherspoon said.

Wotherspoon made his impression on the new Orioles regime as an extra pitcher in spring training, pitching six times and not walking anyone while striking out five. He allowed a run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

"I felt I threw the ball pretty well," Wotherspoon said. "I tried to attack the strike zone, and I'm not sure if I walked any batters while I was over there. I definitely think it helped gain the trust of some of the newer guys."

After five seasons in the minors, Wotherspoon said it was a "full rush of emotions" to hear he was being summoned to the majors for the first time, though it was tempered some by the uncertainty of whether he'd be activated.

"I think a lot of excitement," Wotherspoon said. "Definitely some anxiety. Definitely some nerves and jitters, but I'm excited to step on the field and kind of get to playing baseball, where I'm comfortable, and hopefully not thinking about all the outside stuff too much."

Wotherspoon gives the Orioles not only a fresh arm for Wednesday's bullpen game, but another optionable reliever should they need one going forward. The team needs to activate Thursday's starter, Alex Cobb, off the injured list as well.

