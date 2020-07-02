Everything you need to know about the Orioles’ summer camp workouts, which begin Friday

On Sunday, the Orioles announced the 44 players they’d be bringing to Baltimore as part of their initial player pool. Teams are allowed to have up to 60 players active between their main site and a secondary site, which for the Orioles is likely to be at Bowie’s Prince George Stadium. They’ll use the secondary site when it’s ready for minor league depth — players who could help the major league team this season. Then the team likely will add younger prospects as the summer goes on.